United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

