Peterson Wealth Services Buys 255 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Stryker were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

Shares of SYK traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $330.94. The company had a trading volume of 384,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,017. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

