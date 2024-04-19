177 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

