Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $205.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a buy rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.80.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,798,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.