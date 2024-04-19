American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

American Realty Investors stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a current ratio of 28.29. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 7.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

