American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Performance
American Realty Investors stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a current ratio of 28.29. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 7.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Realty Investors
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.