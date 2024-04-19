American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

