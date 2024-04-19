Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $118.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,589,000. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $2,875,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 178,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

