Analyzing Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $105.24 million 2.54 $18.21 million $3.19 14.39 Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 17.30% 13.16% 0.95% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidelity D & D Bancorp beats Community Capital Bancshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

