Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Purchased by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 109,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth $4,691,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.6 %

BATRK stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. 71,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,203. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. Research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

