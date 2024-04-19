Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $13.18 billion and $629.01 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $34.88 or 0.00054787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00021075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,680,454 coins and its circulating supply is 377,990,814 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

