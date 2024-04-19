Bank of America Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $166.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NYSE TFII opened at $141.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TFI International has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.33.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

