MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,802 shares of company stock valued at $36,356,911 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $335.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -135.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.45. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $212.52 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.93.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

