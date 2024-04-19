Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Bank of America

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WERN. Barclays downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

