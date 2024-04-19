StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.04. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

