StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.04. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than S&W Seed
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.