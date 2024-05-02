Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Update

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

GNW opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -607,000.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

