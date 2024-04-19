Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Bio-Path stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Path by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

