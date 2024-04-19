Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for approximately 3.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $119.21.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock worth $1,996,191 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

