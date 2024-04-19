Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.52.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

