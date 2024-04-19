Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CAS. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.60.

Get Cascades alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAS

Cascades Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CAS stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.32. 81,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,473. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$9.14 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$938.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cascades will post 0.8298611 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.