Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,866 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. 11,353,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,379,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.