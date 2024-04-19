Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 5.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $35,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

