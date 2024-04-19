Compound Price Reaches $55.38 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $55.38 or 0.00086181 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $449.18 million and $35.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00032924 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012849 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003099 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,111,186 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,111,173.04926463 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.08252273 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 489 active market(s) with $31,066,645.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

