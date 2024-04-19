Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $36.10 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,889 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up 2.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $36,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,560 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.81. 599,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

