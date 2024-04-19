Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $30.95 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,897 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Hasbro worth $30,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,945,000 after buying an additional 166,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,675,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

