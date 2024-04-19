Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5,801.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,380 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $32,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.06. The company had a trading volume of 624,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,869. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.07. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.57 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.