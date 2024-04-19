Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 41,339 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $6.04 on Friday, hitting $287.16. The company had a trading volume of 93,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.97. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $227.63 and a 52 week high of $308.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.