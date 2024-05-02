Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRI. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $151.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.