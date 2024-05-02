iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $110.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

