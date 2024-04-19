Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of FRA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 39,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $13.22.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

