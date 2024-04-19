Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $14.57 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 2.1% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,297,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,790,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,473,000 after acquiring an additional 107,499 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.94. 552,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,699. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.49. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.33 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

