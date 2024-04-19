Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $527.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

