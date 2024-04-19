Davidson Trust Co. Acquires 815 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. 15,257,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,113,340. The stock has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

