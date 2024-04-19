Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECLGet Free Report) were down 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.82 and last traded at $62.38. Approximately 4,324,685 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,309,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $16,915,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

