Eukles Asset Management Has $2.92 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up 1.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.60.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $443.20. 225,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,691. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

