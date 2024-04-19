Evercore ISI Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $275.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.52.

LOW stock opened at $228.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.46. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

