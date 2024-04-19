Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 356,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,353 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,663,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.