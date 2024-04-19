Bitcoin SV Price Down 27% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $61.65 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $67.03 or 0.00103170 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,970.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.90 or 0.00741722 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00041220 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,689,988 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

