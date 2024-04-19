Algorand Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $74.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00054624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00020759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,130,160,972 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

