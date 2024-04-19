First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) PT Lowered to $31.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

FFIN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 211,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,775. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $33.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

