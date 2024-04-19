First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 27,247 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 10.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $49,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,468,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. 826,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,579. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

