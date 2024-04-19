47,500 Shares in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. GAN accounts for 0.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of GAN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 510.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55,330 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 149.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of GAN by 93.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAN remained flat at $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

About GAN

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter. GAN had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 323.71%.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

