Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 1,667 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Forte Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises about 1.4% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. 288,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

