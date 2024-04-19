FY2025 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn $6.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Shares of NBIX opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.85. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,994 shares of company stock worth $27,205,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

