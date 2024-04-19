General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

GD opened at $285.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $296.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

