Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $201.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $202.42. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $189.55 per share.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%.
Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,504.59 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$904.60 and a twelve month high of C$1,563.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1,453.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,306.10. The firm has a market cap of C$33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98.
In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1,509.40 per share, with a total value of C$150,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,433,930. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and sold 4,572 shares valued at $5,835,859. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
