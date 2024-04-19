Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $216.00 at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.94.

NYSE HLT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.87. 290,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,521. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day moving average of $182.74.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

