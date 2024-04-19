Forte Asset Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Forte Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 306,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,786. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

