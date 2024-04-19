HTLF Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,963. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

