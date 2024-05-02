Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,616 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VVV. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.