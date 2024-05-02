DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Invests $47,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,824,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,707,000 after acquiring an additional 430,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,462,000 after acquiring an additional 687,563 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

